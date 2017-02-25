Hebron girls win second consecutive District A state title

When the clock ticked down to zero during yesterday’s Division A state title game, it was Hebron Christian School 58 Riverdale Academy 33, giving the lady Eagles their second Division A state championship in a row.

Riverdale Academy cut into Hebron’s nine-point lead late in the second quarter, and closed the gap to 25-20 at halftime. That would be the last time Riverdale made a run, as the Eagles ran off with the game in the third quarter. After the teams exchanged baskets to begin the fourth, Hebron was able to pull ahead for good, outscoring Riverdale 17-10 over the third period to take a 42-30 lead into the final period.

Hebron continued to dominate the contest in the fourth period, only allowing Riverdale to score three total points in the quarter, while the Eagles put up 16 of their own to seal the victory. The Eagles will advance to the overall MAIS tournament next week.