Gulfport man killed in Thursday wreck in West Point

A Thursday morning automobile accident on Highway 45 South in West Point lead to the death of a 48-year-old Gulfport man.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter said the man, whose name was not released at the request of the family, was traveling north on Highway 45 in a 2006 Dodge pickup about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. He lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of 45 and Airport Road and crashed into a light pole in front of the Love’s Truckstop construction site.

Carter pronounced the man dead at the scene, and another passenger was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with minor injuries.

A number of local agencies were called in to work the scene, according to West Point Fire Chief Ken Wilbourne. He said first responders removed the vehicle from the site in order to extricate the body.