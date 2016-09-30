GTRLINK, EMCC and area high schools ink WorkKeys Grant Program Agreement

The Golden Triangle Development LINK, East Mississippi Community College and six school districts in the Golden Triangle signed a memorandum of Understanding providing funding and support for the implementation of the WorkKeys assessment for high school juniors and seniors on Friday.

One of the schools included in the agreement was the West Point Career and Technology Center.

“The GTR LINK’s Early Workforce Initiative contains several goals to build a qualified workforce pipeline for continued development,” Macaulay Whitaker, VP of Internal and External Affairs at the GTR LINK, said. “WorkKeys assessments in high schools and becoming a certified ACT WorkReady Community are two that we’re tackling head on, with great results.”

For two years, these groups in the Golden Triangle have piloted the WorkKeys program. The agreement outlines responsibilities and expectations in exchange for grant funding to make the assessment a sustainable part of the career options offered at the high school level in the Golden Triangle.

The agreement provides $5,000 to each high school annually, through 2020.