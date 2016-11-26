Green Wave's North Half Title makes for special night

West Point wins north half: Faces Laurel Next Saturday

Collin Brister

sports@dailytimesleader.com

Maybe it was at Starkville when West Point had less than 210 yards of offense in the contest and was held to their lowest point total of the season with a measly six points.

Maybe it was the next week at Columbus when they erased a late four-point deficit to win their second game of the season.

Maybe it was when they ended the five game losing streak to Oxford with a dominating 22-8 victory in October.

Nobody really knows when they figured “it” out, or when they put it all together, but they did, and they’re going to play in the state championship next Saturday at 7 p.m. in Starkville after beating Lake Cormorant 40-7 on Friday night.

West Point was nothing short of dominant on defense so far through their playoff run. They gave up a meaningless touchdown to Holmes County Central with less than 10 seconds remaining. They shut Oxford out.

They dominated Lake Cormorant again. The Gators moved the ball, sure, but they couldn’t find their way into West Point’s end zone except for a long pass play right before half time.

The Green Wave defense was the first to score in the north half title game as well as Rasson Carr( took an interception and returned it 79 yards to the end zone to give the Green Wave a 7-0 lead.

The win, the season so far, and everything about it has been impressive. They never wavered. They lost to Starkville and bounced back the next week. They didn’t play well in Clarksdale, but they won.

They faced very minimal competition over the last few weeks of the regular season, and they still were in playoff shape come the first round against Holmes County Central.

That’s a testament to West Point head coach Chris Chambless. His team didn’t face a playoff opponent for three weeks to finish off the regular season, but they were ready. They had to be. This had to be the year that so many in Clay County had waited for.

West Point is a power in 5A football, and it had been a while since they appeared in a state championship game. They will next week. They’ll play Laurel on Saturday, but for a program that hadn’t reached a state championship game since 2010, Friday night was special.

When Chris Calvert went 65 yards to the end zone, it was over. Sure, there was ten minutes left in the game but Calvert’s run put West Point up 28-7 and effectively ended any chance Lake Cormorant had of winning.

There was a palpable jubilance resonating throughout the stadium after the game, because they were back. The program that had been so dominant throughout much of the 2000’s was set to play for another state championship. The program that won back-to-back state titles in 2009 and 2010 is going to Starkville next week to play for the school’s eighth state championship.

Next Saturday night in Davis Wade Stadium is the biggest game of the season, of course, but on Friday night in West Point a program that was so dominant for so long showed that they were, and still are, the class of 5A football in Mississippi.