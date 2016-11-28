Green Wave Observations: Lake Cormorant

1. West Point started out slow on offense against Lake Cormorant. The Green Wave weren’t able to get anything going in the first half, and their only promising drive stalled after a snap over the quarterback’s head on second down. Lake Cormorant committed a lot of people to the box and were able to stop West Point running backs Marcus Murphy and Chris Calvert in the first half of the game. The key for West Point, however, was they didn’t turn the football over and every possession ended in a punt in the first half, making the Gator offense drive long fields against West Point’s extremely talented defense.