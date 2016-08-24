Green Wave looking to bounce back

The West Point High School Green Wave will be seeking to bounce back this season after making it to the North Half Championship last year.

WPHS Head Football Coach Chris Chambless said the team had worked very hard throughout summer practices.

“They seemed to have a bad taste in their mouths after getting all the way to North Half and getting knocked out by Oxford,” Chambless said. “We’ve worked extremely hard over the summer, and the kids have got a lot of focus.”

He said he felt good about the team going into the season, and that the Green Wave would encounter a tough schedule.

“We always play a tough early schedule,” Chambless said. “We’ve done that for years. I like doing that, so we can get settled in and see what we need to work on.”

He said the team would need to eliminate it’s first-game mistakes, as it sought to compete with Louisville in it’s season opener.

“Louisville has had that first game already, and we haven’t,” he said. “We’re going to have to feed off our own emotions, block and tackle. That’s how you play football.”

Emotions ran high during summer practice after the loss to Oxford in the North Half Championship, according to Chambless.

“They had a lot of focus, and they carried it to the practice field,” he said. “Drama was kept to a minimum, and we’ll see how the guys respond to adversity.”

He said he felt good about the team’s chances heading into this season.

“We want to win every game, and we’re going to try and win every game,” Chambless said. “I know they’re anxious and excited to get out there and hit somebody else instead of hitting each other.”