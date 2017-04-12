Great American Cleanup set for April 22 to celebrate Earth Day

The Great American Cleanup will be begin at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the Growth Alliance on Broad Street in West Point.

"We always have this event in conjunction with Earth Day, which happened to fall on a Saturday this year," Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said.

Klutts said free garbage bags, gloves and safety vests will be available at the Growth Alliance, and participants can sign in and then go clean up whichever road, neighborhood or area within city limits they chose.

"Come and pick up your supplies and check in," Klutts said. "Then you can go and clean whichever road, neighborhood you chose within city limits. When you're done, a truck will come and pick up the garbage you collected from your location."

She said recycling bins will also be placed outside of the Growth Alliance for a week beginning April 17 for citizens to drop off recyclable items.

She said large items can also be picked up as long as they are not hazardous by calling the Growth Alliance ahead of time at 494-5121. Tires can also be picked up from 9 a.m. until noon with a $2 fee to the location's garbage bill.

Klutts said Great American Cleanup Day was in partnership by Keep Mississippi Beautiful and Mississippi Department of Transportation.

"I have to register the event with Keep Mississippi Beautiful, who has a grant from MDOT to provide us with garbage bags," she said.