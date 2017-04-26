Great American Cleanup cleans up West Point

The West Point Clay County Growth Alliance hosted the Great American Cleanup Saturday to celebrate Earth Day and to make West Point a cleaner place to live.

Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said around 60 bags of garbage were collected in total by West Point citizens, city crews and Boy Scouts Troop 15.

Boy Scouts volunteer Michelle Easterling said the Boy Scouts picked up garbage from the intersection of Tibbee Road and Highway 45, Tibbee Road and Lewis O’DNeal Road.

“They were very happy to serve,” Easterling said. “This was a good way to serve their community and earn hours toward whatever badges they are working on.”

Easterling said the boys worked hard, and she was proud of them.

“They were enthusiastic to help, but they were also disgusted at how people throw garbage away onto the side of the road,” Easterling said. “They found raw chicken, beer cans, Burger King bags and other garbage.”

Easterling said the Clay County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control to keep the boys safe while they were cleaning the garbage from the side of the roads.

Klutts said the Boy Scout troop collected 27 bags of garbage.

Klutts said the rain made the turnout for this year’s event smaller than in the past.

“The rain made people who were on the fence about participating not come,” she said.

Klutts said the recycling bins that were placed in front of the Growth Alliance had collected a lot of recyclable items, but not as much as in the past.

“Some years we collect enough to fill the bins, and some years we don’t,” she said. “A lot of recyclable items were still collected.”

The recycling bins are located by Pass It On for West Point and Clay County residents to use.

She said city crews also collected larger items from homes in West Point.

“It was a really good day for citizens who had bigger items to pick up like mattresses and tires,” Klutts said.