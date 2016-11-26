Friday shooting leaves West Point girl dead

The early hours of the Friday following Thanksgiving turned to tragedy as a West Point woman was killed after a shooting incident at the Bryan Union Hall.

According to a statement released to media, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, the West Point Police Department responded to UFCW Local 1529 (formerly the Bryan Union Hall) in reference to an alleged shooting. E911 dispatch advised officers that shots were reported fired inside the building, and upon arrival, officers discovered a woman inside the building suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman, later identified as Dayah L. Shaw, 21, of West Point, was taken from the scene to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred during a concert from Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo. According to West Point Police Chief Tim Brinkley, investigators recovered shell casings from at least two different weapons at the scene.

“It’s not clear who started the shooting or why,” Brinkley said. “These incidents are particularly challenging for investigators because of the large number of people and the low lighting of the venue that tend to distort the perception of any witnesses.”

He said the body was sent to the State Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and the case remained under investigation as of press time Sunday.

“We’re waiting on the ballistics report, and they won’t be able to do the autopsy until Monday,” Brinkley. “As soon as we get that report, we can movie forward.”

WPPD asked for any attendees of the concert who had cell phone video footage to contact the department. Anyone with any more information can call WPPD at 494-1244 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.