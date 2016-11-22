Five Observations: Ole Miss and Mississippi State

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, again, had 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in Mississippi State’s loss to Arkansas on Saturday. The sophomore quarterback has given Mississippi State a chance to win every contest this season, sans Alabama. Fitzgerald ripped up Arkansas on the ground, and his rushing ability allowed Mississippi State to beat Arkansas over the top. Fitzgerald is a key cog to Mississippi State going forward, and if the sophomore quarterback can continue his stellar play, he’s going to be a handful for opposing SEC defenses to handle next year.