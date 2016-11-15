Five Observations: Ole Miss and Mississippi State

1. The Bulldogs got dominated at Alabama, but that’s nothing to hold your head about. The Crimson Tide are the best team in the country, and this is likely the best team that Nick Saban has ever fielded at Alabama. Mississippi State fell down early, and once that happens there isn’t much chance of getting back into the game with a team that has that much talent. Mississippi State was better served to get run out of Tuscaloosa than to play a close game and lose at the end of the contest. The Bulldogs came out of the contest relatively healthy, so that’s a positive for Mississippi State.