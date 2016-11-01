Five Observations: Ole Miss and Mississippi State

Mississippi State struggled to get off the field and contain Samford, but they won the contest over the FCS opponent, and that’s all that matters. Nick Fitzgerald became one of only three quarterbacks to rush for more than 100 yards and throw for more than 400 yards in the same game. Obviously, Mississippi State has glaring weaknesses on defense, but after a rough stretch it was likely a good feeling to get off the snide and get a win no matter who they were playing. Mississippi State looked much better on offense Saturday, and while, yes, the competition level has to be considered it is a move in a positive direction.