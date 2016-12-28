Five Observations: Ole Miss
By:
Collin Brister
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
WEST POINT, MS
1. Ole Miss lost its biggest recruiting battle since Peyton Manning on Tuesday, as Clinton running back Cam Akers elected to sign with Florida State over the Rebels. There’s a myriad of excuses Ole Miss could use for why they didn’t get the heralded running back, but those aren’t relevant. They lost a kid that Hugh Freeze and the Rebels simply couldn’t afford to lose after a 5-7 season. If Ole Miss is going to get back to where they were a year ago in winning Sugar Bowls, they’ve got to start recruiting better.
