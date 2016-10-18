Five Observations: Ole Miss

1. Ole Miss was atrocious on defense in their 34-30 loss to Arkansas. There’s no other way to put it. The linebackers had zero gap integrity and a young secondary was picked apart by Razorback quarterback Austin Allen. The Rebels had opportunities to get off the field late in the fourth quarter with a lead, but Allen remained cool and collective in each instance and made the throw that had to be made to keep the drive going. Ole Miss has to rely on its defensive line who has senior in Issac Gross and D.J. Jones to help the young secondary, and that unit didn’t get it done Saturday night.