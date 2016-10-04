Five Observations: Ole Miss

1. Ole Miss knocked off Memphis 48-28 on Saturday, a far cry for what happened when the Rebels traveled to Memphis last year when they suffered the worst loss of the Hugh Freeze era to the Tigers. Ole Miss wasn’t going to let that happen again. The defense forced four turnovers and Chad Kelly had a solid night as the senior quarterback threw for more than 300 yards. The game was close in the third quarter as Memphis pulled within six, but the Rebels were able to respond on the next drive to push the lead back out to two scores.