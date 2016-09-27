Five Observations: Ole Miss

1. Ole Miss is a very good football team. That got lost somewhere when the Rebels lost their first two games to FBS teams, but the Rebels responded on Saturday as they knocked off Georgia 45-14. The Rebels were just more talented than Georgia at pretty much every position on the field. While Ole Miss will have to have some help to get back into the SEC Western Division race, Ole Miss doesn’t have a team left on their schedule that they don’t have a shot of beating.