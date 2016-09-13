Five Observations: Ole Miss

1. There was absolutely nothing to take away from Ole Miss’ victory over Wofford outside of freshman wide receiver D.K. Metcalf breaking his foot and likely being out for the remainder of the season. The Rebels, nor the Terriers, wanted to be there after the first quarter and both teams seemed to just want the game to be over. Ole Miss struggled to run the ball at first, but eventually pounded the Terriers on the ground. The bad news for Ole Miss lies in that the team coming to Oxford this week has no resemblance to the Terriers of Wofford.