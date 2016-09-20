Five Observations: Mississippi State/Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Ashton Shumpert had one of the better games of his career. The senior running back was asked to carry the load from a running back perspective as Shumpert had six carries for 34 yards. Shumpert ran low to the ground and ran violently. If the senior running back with his physical frame he could provide a solid element to the Mississippi State offense.

Ole Miss

Ole Miss can’t run the football from the running back position. The Rebels rushed 19 times for 58 yards from the running back position. Ole Miss is without the services of junior running back Jordan Wilkins and freshman Eric Swinney, but the Rebels, for the third year, in a row struggle in running the ball.