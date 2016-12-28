Five Observations: Mississippi State

1. Mississippi State didn’t look overly impressive in their victory over Miami (Ohio) on Monday, but they won the football game and that’s what matters. It’s a big deal to win when you don’t play at your best, and that’s what the Bulldogs were able to do. If Nelson Adams doesn’t get a hand on that field goal, the Bulldogs go into the offseason with a different type of momentum, but he did and Mississippi State was able to get out of Florida with a victory.