Five Observations: Mississippi State
By:
Collin Brister
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
WEST POINT, MS
1. Mississippi State didn’t look overly impressive in their victory over Miami (Ohio) on Monday, but they won the football game and that’s what matters. It’s a big deal to win when you don’t play at your best, and that’s what the Bulldogs were able to do. If Nelson Adams doesn’t get a hand on that field goal, the Bulldogs go into the offseason with a different type of momentum, but he did and Mississippi State was able to get out of Florida with a victory.
Category: