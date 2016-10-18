Five Observations: Mississippi State

1. Nick Fitzgerald was extremely gutty on Friday night, especially in overtime, in Mississippi State’s 28-21 loss to BYU. The sophomore quarterback struggled in the contest at times, sure, but he had some big time runs to move the chains and keep the lead for the Bulldogs. Sure, his completion percentage isn’t what you’d want it to be, but Fitzgerald looked to have overcome his shaky performance against Auburn the week before. Fitzgerald had a pass dropped in the end zone on the first play of the second overtime that would have pushed the game to a third overtime.