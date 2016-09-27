Five Observations: Mississippi State

1. The Bulldog offense had by far its best game of the season on Saturday against Massachusetts as they totaled 498 yards. They had 299 yards on the ground, and 299 through the air. That’s peak balance. Nick Fitzgerald played the best game of his career as the sophomore quarterback completed 25 of 38 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for 110 yards. Senior running back Ashton Shumpert played well as he had 68 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Senior receiver Fred Ross had a huge day as Ross had eight catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.