Five Observations: Mississippi State

1. 1. Nick Fitzgerald was always the answer. Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen likely kicks himself for yanking the sophomore quarterback so soon against South Alabama, but Fitzgerald’s performance against South Carolina was nothing short of spectacular. If you take out the one red zone turnover, Fitzgerald played an extremely efficient game against a Will Muschamp defense. Fitzgerald’s legs and ability to run the football provide him with an element that the other quarterbacks on the Mississippi State roster do not provide. Fitzgerald also looked to have an above average arm and the ability to make every throw that he needs to make on this level.