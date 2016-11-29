Five Observations: Egg Bowl

1. Mississippi State sophomore quarterback Nick Fitzgerald is a star in the making, as he carved up Ole Miss’ defense on Saturday rushing for more than 200 yards. Fitzgerald looked like former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott on Saturday. Sophomore running back Aeris Williams also had a solid performance, scoring two first half touchdowns in the contest. Williams has proven to be Mississippi State’s feature back, and the Bulldogs rode on him on Saturday in their 56-20 victory. The Bulldogs are young on offense, and will have many of their playmakers returning for the 2017 season, one that looks to be a much brighter one for them.