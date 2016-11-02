Five Games to Pay Attention To in 5A

Grenada vs. Neshoba Central

West Point will host either Neshoba Central, Holmes County Central or Canton in their first round playoff game, but this game could kill two birds with one stone.

Neshoba would clinch the number four seed in the district with a victory. The Chargers have already clinched the number two seed in the district and will take on the loser of Lake Cormorant and Oxford in the first round of the playoffs.

This could be a look ahead for what West Point has in the first two rounds of the playoffs. West Point will take on one of the aforementioned four seeds in the first round, but if they win they could host Grenada in the second round.