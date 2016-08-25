Fifth arrest made in Clay County arson

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department made a fifth arrest in connection with the November burning of the West Point Stockyard. Billy Aron, 56, of Houston, was charged with second degree arson on Thursday.

Jason Williams, 42, of Maben, and Daniel Easley, 38, also of Maben, Michael Tribble, 54, of Cedar Bluff, and Thomas E. Williams, 72, of Pheba, were also charged with arson in connection to the Stockyard fire, as well as a May 6 residential fire on Tribble Road in Western Clay County, throughout the last week.

“Aron was one of the three original partners that had the sale barn leased,” Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said. “Right now the allegation is that he paid Williams to have the barn burned.”

No bond was set as of press time Thursday, as Aron was awaiting his initial appearance in Clay County Justice Court, and remained in the Clay County Detention Center. The preliminary court date for Easley, Tribble, Jason Williams and Thomas Williams will be Sept. 15.

Scott said more arrests could potentially follow, and the investigation remained ongoing as of Thursday.

Anyone with any information was encouraged to contact the CCSD at 662-494-2896, or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

