Everyday Superhero 5k to raise money for Sally Kate Winters Family Services

The Everyday Superhero 5k will take place April 1 to raise money and awareness for Sally Kate Winters Family Services and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The 3.2 mile 5k will begin at 8 a.m., and the .8 mile fun run will begin at 9 a.m., and both begin at Sally Kate Winters Park. The 5k is $25 and the fun run is $15 to participate, and group rates are available.

Sally Kate Winters Outreach Coordinator Heather Usry said all funds raised during the Everyday Hero 5k will go directly to services provided by SKW.

All runners will receive a t-shirt, and prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place overall winners in the 5k and top male and female finishers for each age group in the fun run.

Participants can sign up at www.sallykatewinters.org or at the SKW office located at 317 North Division St.

Usry said the “Everyday Hero” theme was chosen to honor the everyday heroes who are ordinary people doing extraordinary things for children who have fallen victim to child abuse.

“We encourage people to dress the part for the event wear capes and other superhero attire,” Usry said. “This is a family fun event.”

She also said participants can walk or run in the races, and people with all fitness levels were welcome to participate. She said families can participate in the fun run, but awards only go to children age 10 and under.

“The focus of this event is to raise awareness of the Sally Kate Winters emergency shelter and the children’s advocacy center that provides support for children who have been victims of criminal child abuse,” Usry said. “The emergency shelter provides services and temporary shelter for children from all 82 counties of Mississippi, and averages 160 to 180 children each year.”