EMCC will host annual job fair

East Mississippi Community College will host it’s annual East Mississippi Job Fair from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Golden Triangle campus, located at 8731 S. Frontage Road in Mayhew, off U.S. 45 Alternate.

Employers on hand will include manufacturers like Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi, Airbus Helicopters Inc. and PACCAR Engine Company, along with representatives from other businesses seeking everything from health care workers to diesel technicians and fast food workers.

Some employers will fill immediate openings while others can offer training that could lead to a better job.

“Whether you are out of work, are looking for a new career path, are leaving the military to enter civilian life or just want to see what other opportunities are out there, the East Mississippi Job Fair is for you,” said Dr. Melanie Sanders, EMCC Associate Dean of Instruction.

Hundreds of job-seekers are expected to attend the job fair, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Lyceum auditorium. The job fair is open, and free of charge, to all college students and area residents. There will be representatives on hand to review job-seekers’ resumes and various divisions from EMCC which handle training will provide guidance to those seeking to earn new credentials.