EMCC West Point Center offers job training

East Mississippi Community College West Point Center offers career training opportunities through Win Job Center.

During yesterday morning’s County Board meeting EMCC Employment and Training Program director Sha’Carla Petty and West Point Center Director Mitzi Thompson updated the board on the Win Job Center and other educational opportunities available at EMCC.

Thompson said to receive a job at Yokohama, employees were required to complete Work Keys and Manufacturing Skills classes.

Thompson said Work Keys was $50, Manufacturing Skills was $120, and both were available at the West Point Center. She said both courses were free for veterans.

“There are currently day, afternoon and night Manufacturing Skills classes at the West Point Center,” she said.

Thompson said the employees at the center train students to become qualified workers, and offer extra assistance if needed.

“We will provide tutoring and assistance, but if students do not have the skills they don’t complete the course,” she said. “We have to turn out a good product or the industry does not get a qualified worker.”

Thompson said those interested in Work Keys or Manufacturing Skills can call 243-2647 or visit the West Point Center, located at 3861 TVA Rd.

Petty said EMCC became a one-stop center in 2016.

“We partnered with Mississippi Department of Education, Adult Basic Education and Workforce Services,” she said. “Now we we are all in one center where people can come in and get GED services, training services such as manufacturing, welding or healthcare classes, and then they can visit Mississippi Department of Employment Security to find a job.”

Petty said a WIN Job Centers were located at the West Point Center and at the Mayhew campus in the CMTE building.