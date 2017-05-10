Editorial: A disheartening election part 1

Here we are about a week removed from the City of West Point’s Democratic Primary Elections. Since no one ran on the Republican ticket, Tuesdays’ primary was essentially our Election Day.

It took me a few days to gather my thoughts in any sort of logical pattern, but here we are. Better late than never.

I’ve heard more than my share of complains about this election, and most of them centered on Election Day itself.

Before I get into the negativity, I’d like to congratulate the winners. Maybe some that I did not vote for wound up getting elected, but I wish them the best. Hoping for a selectman or mayor who so directly represents me to fail would be a fool’s errand. Same goes with our president. Same goes with our last president. Hoping our president fails means hoping our country fails. Just like hoping our selectmen or mayor fail is like hoping our city will fail.

So, to the mayor and board, I wish you all the best. I hope your terms in office are successful, not for yourselves, but for the people of West Point. To my knowledge everyone won fair and square (more or less) and I look forward to working with you during your coming four years in office.

However I did walk away from the Tuesday primary with a few issues, largely stemming from how the election itself was carried out.

Practically everyone I’ve seen on the always-reliable Facebook has complained about the traffic flow at the Civic on Election Day. When I went to vote, I turned onto Fifth Street and came around from north side of the Civic building. I saw a perfectly unblocked and unoccupied entrance to the gate, and as I prepared to turn into that gate, a man jumped up and screamed at me that I would have to go to the next gate. Now, that fella was just doing his job, so this is no fault on his part, but there were no signs telling people where they could park, and only allowing motorists into the one entrance created a bottleneck effect that, I’m told, slowed down the process the whole day and discouraged some from even stopping to vote.

Now, personally I’m in favor of the city having several voting precincts, but I understand the thought that went into having the voting take place in one building. So, if you know the Civic is all you’ve got, shouldn’t the Democratic Executive Committee work to make the process as painless as possible? I place the blame for this squarely on the head of Jeannetta Edwards, DEC chairperson.

My next issue came after the polls were closed. My news reporter, Mary Rumore, and I went to the Civic to cover the election results after 7 p.m., when the polls were closed. We milled about a bit, and I suggested to Mary that should go do a story on voter turnout while I handled the election results. I also asked that she bring her camera so that we could get some good shots of the folks milling about and waiting for the results to come in. In other words, we were doing our job.

At one point Mary stepped away from me to go take some pictures, only to discover the person she needed to speak with in order to obtain information about voter turnout was, in fact, Jeannetta Edwars. A couple minutes later Ms. Rumore returns with Ms. Edwards not far behind her. Ms. Edwards informs me that Mary cannot take pictures of the free, public election after the polls have already closed without a press pass. I show Jeannetta my own press pass (I wear it almost instinctively at large events) and assure her that Ms. Rumore is my reporter.

“Well, I know that Josh,” Jeannetta said. “But all these people here don’t. They just see a girl taking pictures.”

I sent Mary home, not because she’d done a single thing wrong, but because having her to take pictures was my entire reason for needing here there to begin with.

Later on, a WTVA camera crew showed up, and Edwards wouldn’t even let them in the door because they didn’t have a press pass.

I had my own press pass, but these other entities did not, and having read the municipal election handbook, I can find no section on how to deal with the press.

So it seems to me — just my own personal opinion — that Jeanetta Edwards was doing her best to quash the media that would have been present. Seems an awful like she was trying to hide something. If not, why not welcome the press with open arms. As a former editor of this newspaper, you’d think she would have known better.

Lots of complaints come to our office, City Hall and the Secretary of State’s about the way in watch Election Day was handled. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Check back with me tomorrow for more.