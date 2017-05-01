Deborah Mansfield awarded Outstanding Initiative in Community Revitalization

Deborah Mansfield was awarded Outstanding Initiative in Community Revitalization as a part of the Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence for 2017.

A press conference was held Friday and the Ritz Theater and Conference Center to recognize Mansfield and her award.

“I was thinking the other day about when I was growing up I always wondered what and where I’d be in 20, 30, 40 or 50 years,” Mansfield said during the press conference. “Never in a million years would I have guessed I was going in be in West Point, Mississippi, recieving volunteer appreciation awards for something I love to do.”

After Mansfield and her husband Jim moved from Houston, Texas, to West Point, she has spent her time revitalizing West Point by enhancing Zuber Park, painting murals in downtown, planting trees and flowers, developing a plan for a recreation area for abused and neglected children and donating time and materials to students at local elementary schools for art projects.

Mansfield also said she thanks the more than 100 other volunteers who have helped her with her work, as well at the citizens of West Point for their continued support.

“Thank you West Point and the beautiful state of Mississippi for allowing me to follow my dreams,” she said.