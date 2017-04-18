County Board awards bid for Siloam-Una Road bridge project

The Clay County Board of Supervisors awarded a $1.2 million bid to Phillips Contracting Co. to replace a bridge on Siloam-Una Road during the board meeting on April 6.

County Engineer Robert Calvert said the total cost of the project would be $1,314,500, and the project would be funded by Bridge Replacement Federal Funds and would cost no money to the county.

Calvert said the construction would begin in a few weeks, and it would take about six months to complete.

Board President Shelton Deanes said the bridge and road would be closed until the project was complete.

"The aim is to have the bridge replaced and the road open by winter," Deanes said.