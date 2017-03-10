County board approves scrap metal contract with Steel City Recycling

The Clay County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Steel City Recycling to collect Clay County’s scrap metal during yesterday’s meeting.

During Monday’s meeting, the board approved a request from Steel City Recycling to collect Clay County’s scrap metal and pay the county 7 cents, or the market price, per pound and will not pay a transportation fee. The board approved a written contract of that agreement during yesterday’s meeting.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a request from Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott to purchase a new vehicle for the narcotics officer using the county’s seized drug fund.

Chancery Clerk Amy Berry said the 2017 Dodge Crew Cab SSV-4X4 will cost $31,861, and the board will not have to accept bids because the vehicle was for sale through a state contract.

“The new vehicle will be at no cost to taxpayers,” Scott said. “This purchase will come out of the seized drug fund.”

Scott said the vehicle currently being used by the narcotics officer was a 2008 Nissan and needed to be replaced.

The board also authorized and approved a payment of $454.96 to pay the county’s portion of the Local Emergency Planning Committee grant for hydrant mapping and the purchase of Garmins for first responders.