County Board approves purchase of security cameras for Justice Court

The Clay County Board of Supervisors approved a request by Sheriff Eddie Scott to purchase a $631 security camera system for the Justice Court during Thursday morning's meeting.

"We need a new camera system so we can monitor the grounds and the courts," Scott said. "We have more courts going on which means more people, and I think for security purposes we need to get this done."

Scott said the system would be the same as the one was installed at the Clay County Court House last year.

The board also approved a motion made by District 3 Supervisor R.B. Davis to send four resolutions to the Tennessee River Valley Water Management District to separate the Line Creek project to clear out Line Creek into four separate projects.

"They can work on several small projects to clear the creek quicker than one large project," Davis said.

Chancery Clerk Amy Berry said the board made a motion to clean out Line Creek with the assistance of the TRVWMD in a previous meeting, but the District recommended the project be split up into a more manageable size to conserve money and labor.

Also during the meeting, Project Analyst for the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District Phyllis Benson said the deadline for the board to apply to receive a Community Development Block Grant was the second week in May, and the board had no plans to apply for a grant for this year at the time.

Benson said now was a good time for the board to begin plans to apply for a grant for next year.

Benson said the grant money had to go toward a project that would serve an area made up of 51 percent or more of residents with low to moderate income, and water and sewer were usually top priority.