County Board approves payment to repair tornado sirens

During yesterday morning’s Clay County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a payment of $395 to Precision Communication Inc. to repair sirens used in the county.

Chancery Clerk Amy Berry said the country received a grant several years ago for seven emergency sirens in the county, and the $395 would be used to repair emergency siren in Siloam.

The board also opened bids to purchase a 2017 Hydrostatic Self Propelled Chip Spreader. The lowest bid was from Midsouth Machinery for a 2017 Roscoe CSH two-wheel drive chip spreader for $159,750.

“This equipment will be shared between districts 1, 4 and 5,” Berry said.

The board approved a motion for the bids to remain under advisement until the next board meeting when all the board members will be present.

During the meeting, the board also approved a payment of $1,760.99 to purchase 35 loads of dirt to use for landscaping the back lot at the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Eddie Scott the back lot would be fenced in and landscaped, and then used to store vehicles seized in drug arrest and the K-9 unit.