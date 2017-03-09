Construction continues at Mossy Oak Golf Club

Construction on the new buildings at Mossy Oak Golf Club continues on at the start of the golf season

Mossy Oak Golf Club Sales and Marketing Director Gary Billington said the Cart Barn, which will be used to house golf carts when they are not in use, will be completed in the next one or two weeks.

Billington said the construction on the cottages for the club will begin next month. He said the exact number of cottages that will be built wasn’t sure yet, but there will most likely be around six.

He also said the building that was currently being used as the pro shop will be converted into a cottage when the new clubhouse is finished.

“It will feature four private bedrooms with one large common room in the middle,” he said. “It will be perfect for golfing groups.”

He said construction on the new clubhouse will begin in the fall, and the building will include men’s and women’s locker rooms, a restaurant and the pro shop.

Billington said the golf course, which opened in September, was closed for a few weeks during January and February for maintenance work, but was now open again for the season.