Community celebrates Martin Luther King Day

The West Point community came together yesterday to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Martin Luther King Day celebration themed “Continuing the Legacy”.

The program, which took place at Center Stage at Central School, was proceeded by a march down Main Street. The march began at Martin Luther King Street in West Point and ended at Central School.

District Attorney Scott Colom, the first African American District Attorney for the 16th Circuit, gave a speech. Colom spoke about Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I have a Dream Speech” that was given on August 28, 1963 and the rhetoric used by officials.

“You can pass a law to end segregation and police brutality, but not to end racism or hate. That can only be done in your heart,” Colom said.