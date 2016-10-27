College and High School Pick'em

West Point vs. New Hope

Analysis: West Point has shown a propensity to start out slow and allow teams to score early in contests, but with the district title within their grasp the defense will be at full throttle this week. The Green Wave possess dynamic play makers on the offensive side of the football. West Point is going to be able to make plays on the offensive side of the football and New Hope hasn’t shown an ability to stop big plays so far this season.

Pick:

West Point 42

New Hope-17