Coach Speak with West Point Head Coach Chris Chambless

On practice this week

Chambless: “It’s been great. Our guys have responded really well to what we’ve asked them to do. They’ve worked hard. They’re jovial. The excitement is there, and you can tell it. They’re enjoying themselves working hard. They’re enjoying doing it. It’s not been a burden on them. That’s because of our tradition here. They expect us to play deep into the playoffs, if not win it every year. That’s our coaches’ expectations. That’s our fans expectations. That’s our community expectations. That’s our community leaders’ expectations. That’s one thing we strive for, and as long as I’m here we’re going to keep working our tails off to play to win every year.”