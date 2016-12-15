Coach Speak with West Point Head Coach Brad Cox

On the defense against Houston

Cox: “We really stuck to the scouting report. We knew that they wanted to get the basketball inside, and we did a good job of stopping that. They wanted to drive and throw it into the post. We scouted what they wanted to do. Defensively we ran our stuff very well. We got lax at the end in getting to our spots. We were lunging for passes, and then had to play five on four. We have to be more disciplined towards the end of the game, but overall we played well.”