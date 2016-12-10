Coach Speak with West Point Head Coach Brad Cox

On the win at Kemper County

Cox: “We were able to get a big win on the road against the 3A state champion. They have pretty good sized post players. We were really undersized, so we were worried about that going in. We played well. We rebounded as a team. We neutralized some of that. The big thing was that we just hit shots because we moved the ball around extremely well. We played well as a team, especially defensively as a lot of our guys just locked into our role.”