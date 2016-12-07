Coach Speak with West Point Head Coach Brad Cox

On the win over Noxubee

Cox: “Offense and defense tie in together so much in basketball. It’s like no other sport. I thought we changed ends really well tonight. We gave up a few transition layups. We’ve been trying to get better in that. We moved very well in the zone. As soon as the ball moved, we moved. We were closing out. We really moved well on defense. We talked about effort before the game, and playing well on defense, and the offense would take care of itself. We were able to do that and come out with a win.