Coach Speak with Raider Coach Chris Craven and Macon McBrayer

On Last Week’s Victory Over West Memphis:

Craven: “The line did better this week. The offensive line did a lot better than they did the week before. We stuck with our game plan against their defense. There were some things that we didn’t run because of what they do. Defensively we had to make a few adjustments, just like any game. We did well. The skill players improved in knowing what to do. On defense we just had to get everybody in the right positions so they could get after them.”