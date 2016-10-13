Coach Speak with Raider Coach Chris Craven

On the loss to Carrol Academy

Craven: “We played with good effort. We did some good things offensively and defensively. Offensively we had a few turnovers with a fumble and a couple of interceptions. Defensively, we just struggle with tackling consistently. We’d have swarming gang tackles and then non-swarming gang tackles that turned into no tackle. The struggle is definitely there to win the turnover battle and consistency on defense. It’s going to come down to tackling. It comes down to are we going to stop them from getting in the end zone and we did not do a good job of that.”