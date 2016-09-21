Coach Speak with Raider Coach Chris Craven

On Last Week’s Loss to Marshall

Craven: “We got our rear ends handed to us. The truth is we could have played with them. Our team needs to make strides in mental toughness. It’s not always going to go our way. Adversity will be there. Macon had to come out. We threw a pick six that kind of took the wind out of our sails. You have to be able to play four quarters. This is a young team and inexperienced. We’ve been trying to bring it together. You have to be able to be able to handle the good with the bad and play four quarters. We didn’t do a very good job of playing four quarters together as a team.”