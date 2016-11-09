Coach Speak with Hebron Coach David Foster

On improvements they need to make for next year

Foster: “It goes back to executing what we’re supposed to do. We need to go back and improve on our fundamentals. It’s a big key. We have to do our plays in the game similar what to how we do them in practice. We have to get where we execute the same way. Passing the ball, our quarterback is going to get stronger and he’ll get calmer back in the pocket. We have to just back to our fundamental stuff and get better at doing those.”