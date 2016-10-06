Coach Speak with Hebron Coach David Foster

On the season so far

Foster: “We’ve played hard. We have improved a lot. I don’t want to use the excuse of age, but that’s what it is. We’re in the learning process and we’ve just got to get older, faster and stronger. We’ve really improve a lot. We’ve had good practices. Our guys have kept good attitudes about them. We’ve been kind of injured with a few of my older guys. I don’t have a lot of them, but all of them except one are back now. We’ve practiced well this week after being off last week. They’re picking up things now that they’re supposed to as a football player. “