Clay County Unit of the NAACP to host 44th annual Freedom Fund Banquet

The Clay County Unit of the NAACP will host its 44th annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 6:30 p.m. on May 20 at the Church House of Refuge, located at 1622 Lone Oak Rd.

Freedom Fund Program Chairman Robert Smith said the annual banquet served as a fundraiser for the Back to School/Stay in School program and to help send youth to state and national conferences.

"It is also a way for the community to learn about some of the things we are involved with in the community," Smith said.

Tickets for young adults aged 13-20 will be $15, tickets for children 12 and younger will be $10, and adult tickets will be $25.

Smith said the dinner will feature a sit down dinner, and West Point Police Department Sgt. Carl Carter will be the speaker.

"We wanted him to come because we wanted someone who does things that positively impact the lives of our children in the community," Smith said. "We are just really excited about having him speak."

He said money raised during the banquet would be set aside to use in the Back to School/Stay in School program which helps school children in West Point in Clay County.

To purchase a ticket for the banquet, contact Smith at 494-0687 or Clay County Unit President Dr. Johnnie Rasberry at 494-7632.