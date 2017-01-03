Clay County Top Basketball Macth Ups
By:
Collin Brister
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
WEST POINT, MS
2. Oak Hill vs. Winona Christian (boys)
Dates: January 12 and January 19
Oak Hill will have a tough test the first week of district play as they’ll travel to Winona Christian next Thursday after playing Starkville Academy and Columbus Christian on Monday and Tuesday. The Raiders will have a tall task with the Stars, but they’ll have an opportunity during that first week of district play to help themselves for positioning within the district.
