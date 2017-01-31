Clay County Sheriff's Department makes two drug arrests

Clay County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested and charged two individuals in separate cases on narcotic charges, according to a statement released to media.

The first arrest occurred on Jan. 23 during a traffic stop. Roderick Woodard, 40, of West Point, was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Marijuana Greater/Than (Felony). Along with the marijuana and firearm, a small amount of cash was seized. Woodard was released from the Clay County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond while awaiting his court appearance in the Clay County Justice Court.

The second arrest also resulted from a traffic stop on Jan. 28. Bennie Neely, Jr., 28, also of West Point, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Greater/Than (Felony). Bond was set at $5,000, and Neely will appear in Clay County Justice Court.