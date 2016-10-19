Clay County man arrested for shooting wife six times

A Clay County man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting his wife six times. Damaris Quinn, 33, was charged with aggravated domestic violence and will be arraigned in Clay County Justice Court Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Eddie Scott, officers arrived on the scene after a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on Pine Grove Road.

“We got there and he’d shot her,” Scott said. “Luckily family members got the gun away from him and held him until we were able to get there.”

He said investigators initially thought Quinn shot the victim five times, but later deduced she’d been shot six times.

“After he’d shot her five or six times, she still managed to run to another residence,” Scott said.

He said the victim was taken by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point, where she was then airlifted to Tupelo.

“She went into surgery Tuesday and we were finally able to talk to her and get a good statement Wednesday afternoon,” Scott said. “She remains in Tupelo in good condition. She’s going to make it.”

The incident remained under investigation as of Wednesday. See future editions of Daily Times Leader, or visit www.dailytimesleader.com, for further updates.